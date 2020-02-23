Photo: Christopher Saunders/Amazon

As Vulture’s own Jen Chaney wrote in her review of Amazon’s Hunters last week, “Being both real and ridiculous in a narrative about one of the most painful periods in world history is an especially hard trick to pull off, especially in a creator’s first go at running a series, and Hunters doesn’t rise to that challenge.” It’s probably no surprise, then, that the Auschwitz Memorial Museum itself also takes issue with the show about Nazi hunters, specifically a fictionalized scene in which Nazis play a game of human chess, a scene the historical site says obfuscates the actual atrocities committed during the Holocaust.

“Auschwitz was full of horrible pain & suffering documented in the accounts of survivors. Inventing a fake game of human chess for @huntersonprime is not only dangerous foolishness and caricature,” the museum wrote on their official Twitter account Sunday. “It also welcomes future deniers. We honor the victims by preserving factual accuracy.”

In subsequent replies to fans claiming Hunters’ fictionalized depiction of historical events doesn’t really matter one way or the other, the memorial museum’s account argues quit the opposite. “We bother because we believe that accuracy should be preserved when you talk about the real historical place,” they explain in one tweet. “‘Fictional’ is a bad excuse. Respect accuracy and memory of the victims.” When asked if they are available as a research resource for shows and movies about the Holocaust, the Auschwitz Memorial account replied, “Of course, For filmmakers, writers, journalists, artists… Sadly, not many of them come for a consultation.”

Update Sunday evening: In response to the Auschwitz Memorial’s tweet, Hunters creator David Weil issued a statement defending the show’s chess scene, and its use of fictionalized events in general.

“And why did I feel the need to create a fictional event when there were so many real horrors that existed?,” writes Weil in part. “After all, it is true that Nazis perpetrated widespread and extreme acts of sadism and torture – and even incidents of cruel ‘games’ – against their victims. I simply did not want to depict those specific, real acts of trauma.” You can read his statement in full below:

Years ago I visited Auschwitz and I saw the gates my grandmother was forced to enter decades earlier and the barracks she was forced to live in as a prisoner. I saw vestiges of the nightmarish world she had survived. It was an experience that forever altered the course of my life. It was the moment consecrated in time and memory that I sought to make good on doing my part – however big or however small – to ensure the promise of “Never Again.” I believed then – as I do now – that I had a responsibility as the grandson of Holocaust survivors to keep their stories alive. While Hunters is a dramatic narrative series, with largely fictional characters, it is inspired by true events. But it is not documentary. And it was never purported to be. In creating this series it was most important for me to consider what I believe to be the ultimate question and challenge of telling a story about the Holocaust: how do I do so without borrowing from a real person’s specific life or experience? It was for this reason that I made the decision that all of the concentration camp prisoners (and survivors) in the series would be given tattoos above the number 202,499. 202,499 is the highest recorded number given to a prisoner at Auschwitz. I didn’t want one of our characters to have the number of a real victim or a real survivor, as I did not want to misrepresent a real person or borrow from a specific moment in an actual person’s life. That was the responsibility that weighed on me every night and every morning for years, while writing, producing, editing this show. It is the thing I go to sleep thinking about and the thing I wake up working to honor. In speaking to the “chess match” scene specifically… this is a fictionalized event. Why did I feel this scene was important to script and place in series? To most powerfully counteract the revisionist narrative that whitewashes Nazi perpetration, by showcasing the most extreme – and representationally truthful – sadism and violence that the Nazis perpetrated against the Jews and other victims. And why did I feel the need to create a fictional event when there were so many real horrors that existed? After all, it is true that Nazis perpetrated widespread and extreme acts of sadism and torture – and even incidents of cruel “games” – against their victims. I simply did not want to depict those specific, real acts of trauma. If the larger philosophical question is can we ever tell stories about the Holocaust that are not documentary, I believe we can and should. HUNTERS, like a myriad of acclaimed films on the subject, does not always adhere to literal truth in its pursuit of capturing the representational truth of the Holocaust. My decision to fictionalize was made in awareness of this debate, and this show takes the point of view that symbolic representations provide individuals access to an emotional and symbolic reality that allows us to better understand the experiences of the Shoah and provide it with meaning that can address our urgent present. I am forever grateful to the Auschwitz Memorial for all of the important and vital work that they do, for keeping the memory of victims and survivors like my grandmother, Sara Weil, alive. I believe we are very much on the same side and working toward the same goals. And I hope we can continue a dialogue on how to achieve those goals.