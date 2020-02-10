An Ava DuVernay-Directed Documentary About Nipsey Hussle Is Headed to Netflix

Photo: Ser Baffo/Getty Images for BET

This March 31, it will be a year since Nipsey Hussle, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was murdered in Los Angeles, shot and killed outside his store Marathon Clothing. Last month, director Ava DuVernay introduced Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Roddy Ricch, Kirk Franklin, and YG to the Grammys stage for a tribute to the late Grammy Award-winning rapper and now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar-nominated Selma director will be bringing a Nipsey Hussle documentary featur to Netflix following a bidding war with Apple and Amazon.

Per THR, the rapper’s family will be participating in the creation of the documentary, which will be DuVernay’s first since since 13th. Hussle himself took part in the awards season press tour for the director’s 2016 Netflix documentary, which explored systemic racism in America’s prison industrial complex, discussing his experience as a community activist in South L.A. 13th went on to receive a Best Documentary Feature Oscar nod at the 2017 Academy Awards.