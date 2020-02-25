Former Bachelorette Contestant Chad Johnson Arrested for Domestic Violence

Photo: Byron Cohen/Walt Disney Television via Getty

Chad Johnson, former contestant on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, was arrested on Monday evening for domestic violence and robbery after his girlfriend, Annalise Mishler, called 911 on Sunday. Mishler also posted a video of the incident to her Instagram, showing a hole in the wall Johnson allegedly punched through, and claiming that Johnson became physical during the altercation. After Mishler posted the video to Instagram and shortly before he was arrested, Johnson released a statement on TooFab, saying “I had a little relapse … well I wouldn’t call it a little relapse. Big relapse.” Johnson also adds that he was too drunk to remember the incident, stating, “I drank to the point where I didn’t even know I was with her. I just gotta take the Instagram Story’s word that I was there.” However, Johnson denies “laying a hand” on Mishler during the argument, but does say he “screwed up 1000 percent. You can’t take that kind of stuff back.”