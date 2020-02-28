Don’t Freak Out, But Bad Bunny’s New Album Drops at Midnight

Did Bad Bunny not see his shadow or something? Because his new album is coming up quick, just like spring. The Puerto Rican rapper announced his album title, cover art, and release date on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. YHLQMDLG is out Saturday, February 29, Leap Day. “Saturday sounds so far,” Bad Bunny stops Fallon. “I think it’s gonna be tomorrow at midnight.” People, that means new Bad Bunny in a matter of hours. This is not a drill. He’s been teasing the title and 20-song track list on Twitter for a while, making fans search for Easter eggs like his number 29 jersey at the NBA All Star Game. Bad Bunny also shared the album’s full title. YHLQMDLG, the mystery acronym he tweeted, stands for Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana, Spanish for “I do whatever I want.” The cover art features a young Bad Bunny zoomin’ away from disaster on a bike with a watchful third eye. Bad Bunny, who’s still fresh from performing at the Super Bowl with his buddy J Balvin, also showed off for the Tonight Show. Sech joined him for a performance of “Ignorantes.” The rapper wore a skirt with a t-shirt that reads “They killed Alexa, not a man in a skirt” in Spanish, a powerful statement regarding the recent murder of Alexa Negrón Luciano, a Puerto Rican trans woman. Watch them perform below and stream YHLQMDLG tonight.

