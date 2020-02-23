Bad News If You Recently Matched With Ben Affleck on Raya

Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Back in October, “Page Six” reported that Good Will Hunting star and noted Bostonian Ben Affleck was on Raya, the exclusive, members-only dating app populated mostly by models and DJs, and also, at one time, John Mayer. According to sources, he kept his profile up-to-date, frequently refreshing his photos, and the song that played on his profile was “Guava Jelly” by Bob Marley. Does this sound familiar to you? Perhaps you, a successful model, or DJ, or John Mayer, recently matched with someone on Raya whose profile matches this description exactly — up-to-date pictures of Ben Affleck, Boston, “Guava Jelly.” Maybe you two have already exchanged fun banter about the Red Sox, and Batman, and back tattoos. Maybe you had gone so far as to make plans to meet up and enjoy some iced coffee. If that is the case, we have some bad news for you: Ben Affleck is not on Raya.

In an interview with Diane Sawyer on Friday’s episode of Good Morning America, Affleck told Sawyer, that he’s “not on any websites” like Tinder, Grindr, or Bumble. He added that: “I know people who are on them and they have a fun time, but not me. I would love to have a relationship that was deeply meaningful and one to which I could be deeply committed.” We also hope Ben Affleck finds a relationship that is deeply meaningful, and to which he could be deeply committed. We hope that you find one, too, now that you’ve realized the Ben Affleck you’ve been talking to on Raya is not Ben Affleck.