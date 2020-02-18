Twitter was a slightly cleaner cesspool back in 2015, when, instead of our president repurposing absurd Curb Your Enthusiasm clips for a quick ego boost, we would overanalyze Ben Affleck’s sprawling back tattoo of a rising phoenix for hours to determine its veracity. Despite the actor’s insistence that it was fake and created for a film role, the ink never lies, and years later he was forced to do the unthinkable: admit that the tattoo, in all of its vibrant, ashy glory, was a conscious decision. (He was literally frolicking on the beach without a shirt. There was no getting out of this one.) But why lie, Sad Affleck? Aren’t you proud of its poignant, mythological meaning? “I resented that somebody got a picture of it by spying on me,” Affleck told the New York Times. “It felt invasive. But you’re right. I could have said, ‘That’s none of your business.’ I guess I got a kick out of messing with Extra. Is your tattoo real or not real? Of course it’s real! No, I put a fake tattoo on my back and then hid it.” In his defense, who wouldn’t mess with those punks at Extra if given the chance?
Ben Affleck Breaks His Silence on Lying About His Back Tattoo
Photo: BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images