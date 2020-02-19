Madame President. Photo: Phillip Faraone/WireImage

As the wisest member of the Real Housewives of New York, Bethenny Frankel once mused, “A hole is a hole in the dark.” Fans of RHONY have certainly been feeling that hole with the announcement that Frankel would not be returning to the show’s 12th season, but it doesn’t mean she’ll be gone from reality television for good. According to a press release, the upcoming HBO Max streaming service has ordered eight episodes of a new unscripted reality competition series, tentatively titled The Big Shot With Bethenny, in which “the next generation of business moguls will compete for a chance to be second-in-command to business tycoon and Skinnygirl founder Frankel, and win a coveted position working on her executive team.” If this sounds a whole lot like a #GIRLBOSS spin on The Apprentice, you won’t be surprised to learn that Mark Burnett will executive produce this series. Maybe Frankel can finally be the one who can get Burnett to release the Trump tapes.

Here’s Frankel’s statement about the show:

“Aside from motherhood, what truly defines me as a person is being a driven, passionate and hard-working woman determined to make the impossible possible. My mantra is to come from a place of ‘yes’ and to find and create the solution. I am an executor of visions, and I share and impart that information to those who work with me. MGM has been neck-in-neck with me with ideas and their execution. I couldn’t be more thrilled to continue my longstanding relationship with Mark Burnett on this series and pay this American Dream story forward.”

“I am an executor of visions” sounds extremely “I am become death, destroyer of worlds” to us, but we don’t have a multimillion-dollar low-calorie mixed drinks and jeans brand, so what do we know? All of this “pay it forward” and “American Dream” talk sounds very lofty, and maybe hosting your own entrepreneur reality series is a key precursor now for the White House? Who knows. No premiere date is set for The Big Shot With Bethenny yet, but HBO Max launches May 2020. And oh wow, we just got the “shot” pun.