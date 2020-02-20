Bette, Diane, and Goldie Are Getting the Band Back Together

Photo: Getty Images

The long-gestating reassembling of the First Wives Club avengers is finally on the way, with a slight title tweak. Previously dubbed Divination when it was first reported in 2015, the Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn, and Diane Keaton vehicle about women coming together over an ex is now called Family Jewels. According to The Hollywood Reporter, their characters will be forced to spend Christmas together, along with all their assorted children and grandchildren, after the guy they all used to be married to at one point or another up and dies. The movie used to be a Netflix joint, but now it’s being produced by New Republic pictures, which really reverses the trend of Netflix just buying or producing anything it can get its hands on.