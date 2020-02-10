All the Celebs That Had to Sign NDAs to Party With Beyoncé Last Night

A benevolent ruler. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Beyoncé knows how to treat her friends right. A few weeks ago, she gifted celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Kim Kardashian West clothes, shoes, and accessories from the revamped Ivy Park. And last night, she threw them a post-Oscars party so spectacular there was a strict social media ban. For wealthy eyes only! But, still, fans can have a little paparazzi photo, as a treat. This year, Solange, Rihanna, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Reese Witherspoon, Charlize Theron, Jessica Alba, P. Diddy, Natalie Portman, and more graced the Chateau Marmont Hotel and got to party with Bey, per an E! News source. The Kardashian krew, sans Kendall, all showed up, including Kanye West and Travis Scott. (A source says Kylie Jenner and Scott were just friendly at the party, so no reunion rumors … yet.)

The insider reports that the vibes were good all-around and that everyone, including the hostess was having fun. That’s probably an effect of being in the same room as Beyoncé. “Everyone was around her, and bowing down to her,” the source told E! News. “She even got on the mic at one point and sang a few lines and remixed ‘Brown Skin Girl’ and ‘I Care,’ with a few other songs of hers.” So, in total, Beyoncé has given her friends free clothing, a huge party, and a private concert. Lord, we’ve seen what you have done for others …

Rihanna at Beyoncé & Jay-Z’s #Oscars after party in West Hollywood last night 🖤 pic.twitter.com/aOzjRVaBe5 — FM (@FentyMedia) February 10, 2020