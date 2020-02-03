Photo: Getty Images

Last year, fans of spooky duchess Billie Eilish were less than amused upon learning that Drake, the 33-year-old rapper from up north, was happily sliding into her text messages ⁠— especially since, at the time, Eilish was a minor at the age of 17. The brouhaha went away after a news cycle, but in a new Vogue profile (which, being Vogue, noted that “gentrification seems to have stopped short of this particular block” when discussing her childhood home), Eilish voiced disdain that their communiqué was deemed inappropriate by the cyber masses, given that their convos were born out of mutual respect. “The internet is such a stupid-ass mess right now,” she explained. “Everybody’s so sensitive. A grown man can’t be a fan of an artist? There are so many people that the internet should be more worried about. Like, you’re really going to say that Drake is creepy because he’s a fan of mine, and then you’re going to go vote for Trump? What the fuck is that shit?” We’re not sure, but maybe Eilish can consult all of her Grammys for a satisfying answer.