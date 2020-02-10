Maybe A Birds Of Prey Title Tweak Will Send Fans Flocking to the Theater

Photo: Warner Bros.

In a move that counts as a personal victory for the one executive you know has been insisting the film should be called Harley Quinn this whole time, it seems Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is hoping to course correct in light of its less than stellar opening weekend. (And by less than stellar, we mean the worst of the DC Cinematic Universe thus far, having pulled in only $33 million domestically.) According to Entertainment Weekly, theaters, including AMC, Regal and Cinemark, are now listing the film as Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey.

Seems Warner Bros. is hoping to readjust the film’s SEO in real time, reminding movie goers how much they love Harley, and ostensibly keeping hawk-obsessed movie fans from storming out of the theater in disappointment. The fact Birds of Prey is rated R despite being a superhero movie handcrafted for 13-year-old girls, however, remains unresolved. Maybe star Margot Robbie can push for a PG-13 re-cut and re-release, Once Upon a Deadpool-style?