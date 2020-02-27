The zombie hordes are coming, and this time they’re pretty much all white people. In the forthcoming horror film Blood Quantum from Mi’gmaq writer and director Jeff Barnaby, the inhabitants of the Mi’gmaq reserve of Red Crow are being threatened by an undead onslaught. The indigenous people have a natural immunity to the contagion that’s turning white folks into surging rage monsters, but their land is being overrun and they must fight to survive and protect their homes. (Definitely pause for a moment to absorb that symbolism!) Starring Michael Greyeyes, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, and Forrest Goodluck, Blood Quantum will start a limited release theatrical run this spring before landing on Shudder for streaming.

