Before his self-proclaimed night of drinking commenced after winning an astounding four Academy Awards for Parasite (he made history!), Bong Joon Ho swung by the ceremony’s engraving station to give his quartet of statues the personalized touch-ups they deserve. Perhaps sensing the workers’ quivering fingers and/or existential dread for having to fulfill such a rush order (we’re getting flashbacks to Leslie Knope at the banner store), the director proceeded to deliver a Hall of Fame–worthy quip about his cinematic success, and, lucky for us, it was captured on video for posterity. “I’m so sorry for the hard work,” he joked. “There’s too many.” The engravers, bless ‘em, didn’t seem to mind.
Bong Joon Ho Achieves Perfect Humblebrag, Apologizes to Engravers for Winning So Many Oscars
Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images