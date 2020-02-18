Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Over the course of Parasite’s awards-season campaign, director Bong Joon Ho’s tireless interpreter, Sharon Choi, developed a following of her own. We learned along the way that Choi is a filmmaker herself, and Choi Nation rejoiced when it was reported that she planned to start writing a movie about awards season once the Oscars ended and she was off the trail. Give her the green light, Neon! Like most things that are too good to be true, however, so is this information. In an essay published today by Variety, Choi looks back on Parasite’s groundbreaking year and says plainly of her own work, “No, I am not writing a feature on the awards season. This is a deeply personal experience I’ve yet to process, and it will find another time to seep into my stories.” Choi continues, “The one I am writing about is a small story set in Korea that’s close to my heart because, as director Bong quoted the sincere words of Martin Scorsese, ‘the personal is the most creative.’”

We support Choi telling personal stories but would also like to hear more about this 4 a.m. trip she apparently took to Taco Bell with Céline Sciamma, which she mentions in the essay, and about what Phoebe Waller-Bridge said when Choi told her she’d wished for a Hot Priest for Christmas. (Do we think Sharon would consider becoming a Vulture writer? Because she very much sounds like a Vulture writer.) Let personal stories about Hot Priests seep into your stories, Sharon.