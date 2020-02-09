Let This GIF of Bong Joon Ho Giggling at His Oscar Spark Joy

The Bong Hive came into the 2020 Oscars with high hopes, and their evening has started off strong. Parasite won the award for Best Original Screenplay, and trophies were awarded to director Bong Joon Ho and his co-writer, Han Jin Won. As a great man once said, the Academy Awards are a “very local” ceremony, but the ever-gracious Director Bong seemed utterly taken by the moment after earning South Korea its first ever Oscar. He savored his (hopefully) first win of the evening, and now you can, too, by gazing at a gif of him giggling warmly at his trophy, and then following it up with another gif of him inspecting the gold man and regarding the room.

