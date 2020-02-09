Brad Pitt Tears Up While Accepting the First Oscar of the Night

Brad Pitt couldn’t help but get sentimental while on-stage at the 2020 Academy Awards. Accepting the award for Best Supporting Actor, Brad Pitt thanked his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino, co-star Leonardo DiCaprio (“I’ll ride on your coattails any day, man,” he joked), and the stunt crew that make movies like his possible. But before he could get sappy, Pitt had something to get off of his chest. “They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week,” he said, calling out Donald Trump’s impeachment proceedings. “I’m thinking maybe Quentin does a movie about it. In the end, the adults do the right thing.” Despite the tragic state of our country, what actually got Pitt crying was reminiscing on his career in the movie industry. “I’m a bit gobsmacked,” he continued. “I’m not one to look back, but this has made me do so. I’m thinking of my folks taking me to the drive-in to see Butch and Sundance and loading up my car and moving out here, to Geena [Davis] and Ridley [Scott] giving me my first shot, to all of all the wonderful people I’ve met along the way. Once upon a time in Hollywood, ain’t that the truth …”

