BTS Unleashes Map of the Soul: 7 Onto the World

Wanna learn a new language? Click on BTS’ new “kinetic manifesto” video for “ON,” scroll through the comments, and pick a language. Any language. Fans across the the globe are freaking out over BTS’s new album Map of the Soul: 7 and visuals with the “ON” “Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima.” Give the Army some space — they’ve done their waiting! BTS loves doing the most and we are not complaining. Their 20-track album features singles “Black Swan,” “Interlude: Shadow,” and “Outro: Ego.” They also collaborate with some of pop music’s biggest names, including on “Boy With Luv” featuring Halsey and a version of “ON” with Sia. Plus, Troye Sivan helped write “Louder Than Bombs.” Map of the Soul: 7 is their first album since last year’s Map of the Soul: Persona.

The choreography-heavy “Come Prima” manifesto features all seven boys dancing their hearts out. At one point, after Jimin fully jumps over Jungkook, they drop the beat and dance to a full marching-band breakdown. Homecoming’s impact! According to Billboard, “ON” is also getting an official music video on February 28, in case this isn’t enough for you. Please let it be four minutes and six seconds of BTS playing leap frog.