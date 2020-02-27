BTS Army Isn’t a Cult, Despite What the ‘On’ Music Video Looks Like

Wait, has BTS been starting a cult this whole time? In their new music video for “On” the seven members — Jungkook, RM, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, V, and Suga — power through hardship and walk into glory … or maybe something more sinister. Each boy starts caught up in a folktale: Jin saves a dove; RM is shipwrecked with an ark full of animals; V guides a blindfolded girl to safety à la Sandra Bullock. When they finally pass through massive stone gates and into freedom, Jin releases his dove into the sky, sun rays beat down, and nature hums around them. The future seems bright. Until the beat drops. During the song’s marching-band breakdown, the boys dance surrounded by flames as cult leader Suga burns it all down. Personally, we’d be willing to join up based on his dance moves alone.

Related