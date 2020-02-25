If you’ve been hearing shrieks from Katz’s Delicatessen on the Lower East Side, it’s not because someone tried to pay without their ticket. It’s because Korean pop super-group BTS stopped by with Jimmy Fallon to serve up some of New York’s finest pastrami, now with a side of boy band-induced swooning.

Monday night’s Tonight Show featured a complete BTS takeover, in fact, and the takeover wasn’t confined to the walls of 30 Rock. No, Fallon commandeered a New York City subway train to take BTS to Grand Central Terminal for a stellar performance of their song “ON,” made even more amazing by how they managed to empty out a major transportation hub for the event. Truly, hard to imagine a bigger New York flex than this.

And, of course, what would a trip to New York be without squaring off against Jimmy Fallon in a series of very silly games he’s dubbed the Subway Olympics? At this point, it should be on the official New York to-do list under “Get the pastrami at Katz’s deli.” And hey, at least if your train was screwed up today, you know it was for a fun reason for once.