BTS Takes Over New York’s Grand Central Terminal During Tonight Show Appearance

If you’ve been hearing shrieks from Katz’s Delicatessen on the Lower East Side, it’s not because someone tried to pay without their ticket. It’s because Korean pop super-group BTS stopped by with Jimmy Fallon to serve up some of New York’s finest pastrami, now with a side of boy band-induced swooning.

Monday night’s Tonight Show featured a complete BTS takeover, in fact, and the takeover wasn’t confined to the walls of 30 Rock. No, Fallon commandeered a New York City subway train to take BTS to Grand Central Terminal for a stellar performance of their song “ON,” made even more amazing by how they managed to empty out a major transportation hub for the event. Truly, hard to imagine a bigger New York flex than this.

And, of course, what would a trip to New York be without squaring off against Jimmy Fallon in a series of very silly games he’s dubbed the Subway Olympics? At this point, it should be on the official New York to-do list under “Get the pastrami at Katz’s deli.” And hey, at least if your train was screwed up today, you know it was for a fun reason for once.

