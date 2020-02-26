BTS’ Jimin Makes James Corden His Papa Mochi on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Beep, beep, heavy load coming through. The boys of BTS — RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, V, and Suga — crammed into James Corden’s magical self-driving SUV for their debut “Carpool Karaoke.” Seriously, how often does James Corden get to use the back row of seats? And do you think they had to play rock, paper, scissors to decide who sits in the back? No matter where they’re situated, no one is having as much fun as J-Hope, who made the middle seat his own dance club. Each band member got their moment to shine, like Jin pretending to laugh, Jungkook showing off those vocals, Jimin finding his Papa Mochi (“Papa, I’m hungry, Papa!”), and Suga calling out Post Malone’s smoking habit. He’s just lookin’ out. Post Malone is actually the recipient of a very rare achievement: All seven members of BTS sang all the lyrics to his song “Circles.” The BTS jam sessions must be so lit. Their new album Map of the Soul: 7 is out now.

