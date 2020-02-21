Cara Delevingne Knows Where Justin Bieber Can Shove Some Bull Penis

Hailey Bieber is going to have to make so many calls. Photo: Getty Images

Oh, you thought you were gonna make it out of this Justin Bieber album rollout without some immature celebrity drama? Nope! Cara Delevingne had to stop living her beautiful life with Ashley Benson to deal with Justin Bieber putting his foot in his mouth on The Late Late Show With James Corden. When prompted to rank his wife’s friends — Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Delevingne — or eat bull penis, Bieber … ranked his wife’s friends. Literally no. It’s 2020, we do not rank women. Full stop! “Kendall, Gigi, Cara Delevingne,” Bieber signs away his life. “But here’s the thing, let’s go back to it, though. I know Kendall the best. I’ve spent the most time with Kendall. She’s a good friend of ours. I haven’t spent a lot of time with Gigi and I haven’t spent a lot of time with Cara.”

Turns out, Cara has receipts. “Now vs. Then,” she captioned an Instagram gallery with old photos of her and Bieber. “If you have nothing against me, then why don’t you unblock me? Love you @haileybieber — he should have just eaten the bull penis.” Wow, there aren’t many situations where putting bull penis in your mouth is the right choice. Bieber seems to have forgotten that while he and Delevingne may not have spent a lot of time together, he has definitely spent a lot of time feuding with one of her best friends, Taylor Swift. Delevingne is a quiet but loyal member of Swift’s squad, which just stopped openly beefing with Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun. Gotta pick your battles better, dude.