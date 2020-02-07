Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘Let’s Be Friends’ Is an Ode to Awful Dates

It’s that feeling when you’re on a really bad date and realize “Well, thank goodness, I’m not doing this again.” In her new track “Let’s Be Friends,” Carly Rae Jepsen captures the awkwardness and frustration along with the liberating, chucking-deuces-up-as-you-walk-out-the-door freedom of breaking up with a short-term somebody. All that to say, congratulations to gay bars everywhere – this is CRJ to dance to. “I had a really nice time with you,” Jepsen monologues in the bridge. “I mean, you’re sort of a dick sometimes but someone out there is surely gonna love a dick. Uh, check please?” Bring on the lip-syncs! “Let’s Be Friends” is the pop star’s first release of the decade and first since last May’s album Dedicated. The track art features dreamy vintage drawings of Carly Rae Jepsen, her dumpee, and a big ol’ “not really” under “Let’s be friends.” Honesty is the best policy.

