Caroline Flack, Love Island Host and Tenured TV Presenter, Dead at 40

Photo: Lia Toby/Getty Images

Caroline Flack, a well established presenter for reality and competition shows on British television, has died at the age of 40. THR confirmed the news with a statement from her family. “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February,” the statement read. “We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.” She was found unresponsive in her London apartment, with a lawyer for the family adding that the cause of death was suicide. Flack, who’s perhaps best known for her hosting work on Love Island, also worked on other popular shows such as The X Factor, The Xtra Factor, and I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp. In late 2019, Flack stepped down from her Love Island host position after being arrested for a domestic assault charge against her boyfriend, tennis player Lewis Burton. Her trial was expected to begin in early March.