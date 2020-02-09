Amidst all the Oscar predictions and rankings of best films of the year comes a dubious, and equally important, distinction: the Razzies, which award the year’s worst achievements in film. This year, Cats, Rambo: Last Blood, as well as A Madea Family Funeral tied for the most nominations, with each movie receiving eight Razzies. The rest of the nominees include The Haunting of Sharon Tate, Dark Phoenix, and Glass. Anne Hathaway had the honor of a double nomination for this year’s Worst Actress, for both The Hustle and Serenity. Also notable is Worst Screen Combo nominee “John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Accepts.” A full list of nominees can be found here.
Cats Leads the Pack of Esteemed Razzies Nominees
Photo: Universal Pictures