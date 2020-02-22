Clint Eastwood’s Got the Moves Like Bloomberg

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Funding all of those absurd meme accounts may have actually paid off … for now. Michael Bloomberg has secured the coveted Clint Eastwood endorsement for his presidential campaign, with the actor and director telling The Wall Street Journal that the former New York City mayor is now his top choice to infiltrate the White House. “The best thing we could do,” he explained, “is just get Mike Bloomberg in there.” While Eastwood self-identifies as a libertarian, he has historically voted Republican, and previously stated his intention to vote for Donald Trump in the 2016 election. “The politics has gotten so ornery,” Eastwood said in the interview, adding that he agrees with “certain things that Trump’s done.” He wishes, though, that Trump would behave “in a more genteel way, without tweeting and calling people names. I would personally like for him to not bring himself to that level.” Well, we’re not optimistic.