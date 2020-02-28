Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Crumbling marriage, surly teenagers, writers block: life can be hard, and the only thing that can really give you perspective? Finding yourself plagued by supernatural evil. At least that seems to be the premise of Courteney Cox’s latest project, the Starz horror-comedy pilot Shining Vale, from creators Jeff Astrof and the one-and-only Sharon Horgan.

According to Variety, the Friends actress will star as Pat, a one-time “wild child” and literary wunderkind who, 17 years later, finds herself creatively stymied, sexually unfulfilled (aside from “a torrid 15-night-stand with a hot, young artist/handyman/musician neighbor”), and growing more and more distant from her husband and teenage children. So, she packs her family up and moves “to a small town into a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place. But no one seems to notice except for Pat, who’s convinced she’s either depressed or possessed.”

The show definitely brings to mind Drew Barrymore’s erstwhile horror-comedy The Santa Clarita Diet, but if turning into a zombie can help you get your mojo back, surely being seized by some kind of Hereditary-style demonic entity can do the same.