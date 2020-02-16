Photo: Matthew Murphy

And you may find yourself staring at this beautiful news and calling all of your friends to coordinate ticket plans! In an unprecedented move for the theater industry, David Byrne’s sensational Broadway show American Utopia will be returning in the fall after a brief hiatus. Vulture can confirm that the show will start up again at the Hudson Theatre on September 18 and run until January 17, 2021 ⁠— so you better reacquaint yourself with all those monochromatic suits and glorious dance moves. “It’s become obvious to us in the band, the crew and the producer team that audiences want, dare I say need? To see this show,” Byrne said in a statement. “They’re not ready to have it disappear just yet. We feel the same way, we love doing this show.” In the meantime, Byrne will serve as SNL’s musical guest on February 29 (the first time in over three decades), and Spike Lee has also signed on to direct a filmed version of American Utopia. It’s not the same as it ever was. It’s even better.