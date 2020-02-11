Watch the Trailer for the Bonkers French Killer-Jacket Movie Deerskin

Parasite won Best Picture, the “one-inch barrier of subtitles” has been surmounted, and now anything is possible in the world of international cinema. For instance, did you know that, at the same Cannes where Parasite won the Palme d’Or, the opening-night film of the Directors’ Fortnight sidebar was a French movie about a man driven to murder by a deerskin jacket? It’s true, and now Vulture has the debut of the film’s official trailer as proof. Deerskin comes from Quentin Dupieux, the guy who made 2010’s killer-tire film Rubber, and it stars Jean Dujardin as a loser whose love of high-quality Western wear inspires him to make his new jacket the only jacket in the world … by any means necessary. To continue his obsession, he begins filming the jacket with a digital camcorder, enlisting the assistance of a local bartender who becomes his editor (Adèle Haenel, whom you are about one week from obsessing over in Portrait of a Lady on Fire). It’s a demented black comedy that also somehow becomes a metaphor for the creative process, which as we all know is the best kind of metaphor.

Deerskin plays Lincoln Center’s “Rendez-Vous With French Cinema” on March 8 before premiering in the U.S. on March 20.