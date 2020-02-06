Demi Lovato’s New Talk Show Could Be the Thing That Sways You to Get Quibi

Demi Lovato. Photo: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Teen Vogue

Quibi, the new streaming service that will offer “quick bites” of programming that are just a few minutes long, is launching on April 6, and its latest content announcement is Pillow Talk With Demi Lovato. The pop singer, who is very much back after an almost two-year hiatus following an overdose, will host the chat show and talk with guests about topics that include “activism, body positivity, sex, relationships, social media and wellness,” all of which will feel familiar to fans who have been keeping up with Lovato’s music and social media presence for years. The singer will mix it up with experts and fellow celebrities over the show’s ten episodes that Lovato promises will include “frank conversations” about the issues at hand. (We wouldn’t expect anything less than candor from Lovato at this point.) She joins a Quibi roster that includes Bill Murray, Chance the Rapper, Tituss Burgess, Kevin Hart, Paula Pell, and more.