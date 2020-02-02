Demi Lovato Absolutely Crushes the National Anthem at Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV

A week after her emotional return to the Grammys last Sunday, during which she choked up during a tearful rendition of “Anyone,” Demi Lovato stopped by today’s Super Bowl LIV pregame in Miami to absolutely knock the National Anthem out of the park. Oh, right, tonight’s about football, not baseball. Okay, Demi Lovato stopped by Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV pregame in Miami to kick the National Anthem right through those goalposts. Her white pantsuit? The pantsuit equivalent of kicking the National Anthem right through those goalposts. You get the idea; she completely killed it, and you can enjoy her vocal runs right now by watching the video above.

