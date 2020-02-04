Desus and Mero’s Extended Interview With David Letterman Is a Total Delight

Desus & Mero returned to television last night with its season-two premiere on Showtime, and they weren’t messing around when it came to guests, considering late-night legend a.k.a. “the Michael Jordan of late night” a.k.a. David Letterman joined the guys for a very fun and in-depth chat. Topics covered during the extended, 30-plus-minute interview include drinking (Desus: “How long have you been sober?”; Letterman: “Oh, oooh, that’s right — I used to be an alcoholic. Thanks!”), the time Letterman temporarily lost his hearing after trying to eat an entire hot pepper, Letterman’s admiration for Desus and Mero (“You guys are just great. And you got Showtime by the nuts, right?”), an awkward feud Letterman once got into with Quentin Tarantino, having kids, and the fact that all of them — well, really, two of them — have beautiful beards.

And just to make his love for Desus and Mero clear, at the end of the interview, Letterman showers them with some very high praise. “Listen, I’m so happy for you guys. And for my own ego, when I first saw the promos that you were running on the Viceland outlet thing, I thought, These guys — this is it. This is the future. This is the way it ought to be. And it makes me so happy that it has come to pass that way for both of you,” he says. “All right! That’s been season two, yo!,” Mero tells the audience. “Hope you enjoyed it!”