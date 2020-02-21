Beloved actor and comedian Dick Van Dyke is 94 years old, and in his new endorsement spot for 78-year-old Bernie Sanders, he’d like to point out that being older than God’s beautiful green earth does not disqualify a person from becoming an excellent presidential candidate. Besides, he’s got Bernie beat by a country mile in the age department.

“I’m Dick Van Dyke and I’m a very enthusiastic supporter of Bernie Sanders,” he says in the ad, released Friday. “The age question keeps coming up. I know that I’m 20 years older than Bernie. I have all my marbles! I could run for office if I wanted to. So I don’t think age — it really doesn’t matter, except for his experience and the years he’s put in.”

Of course, the Mary Poppins star isn’t here to just remind you that age ain’t nothing but a number (over the age of 35.) No, Van Dyke says, he is here to rally an important segment of the populous that doesn’t yet seem stricken with Bernie fever.

“I can’t understand why, according to the polls, he’s having problems with older citizens, like me,” the actor explains. “Why wouldn’t an older citizen vote for somebody with that kind of a record, and that kind of experience and honesty? It just doesn’t make sense to me that he’s not getting my generation. And I want to urge my generation to get out and vote for him, please.”

Joked Van Dyke, “I think somebody younger like Bernie, is just a perfect candidate. Yeah, I think he’ll be around a long time.”