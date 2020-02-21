Photo: Lucasfilm Ltd./Lucasfilm Ltd.

We don’t know the plot, nor if it is destined to debut on Disney+ streaming or in the theaters, but one thing’s for sure: the next Star Wars movie should have a death match between Baby Yoda and Babu Frik. That’s out of our hands, however, and in the hands of director J.D. Dillard and writer Matt Owens.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Sweetheart and Sleight director and the Luke Cage writer are reportedly teaming up to develop a new Star Wars film. In addition to his own sci-fi and horror features, Dillard also worked on The Force Awakens in a production and technical support capacity, and played Stormtrooper FN-1226 in The Rise of Skywalker. This Star Wars movie is different and distinct from all of the other Star Wars spin-offs currently in the works, so, yeah, makes sense to put their creative mark on the next chapter of Baby Yoda and Baby Frik’s blood feud before someone else gets a chance to.