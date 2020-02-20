Photo: Neon

When the president delivers his most unhinged non-sequiturs, it’s a safe bet that he’s at a campaign rally just riffing on whatever. Enter the event he’s at in Colorado today, where Donald Trump apparently started venting about Parasite winning Best Picture at the Academy Awards recently. “The winner is a movie from South Korea! What the hell was that all about?” asked Trump. “We got enough problems with South Korea with trade. On top of that, they give him best movie of the year? Was it good? I don’t know. Let’s get Gone With the Wind. Can we get Gone With the Wind back, please?” A living totem to late stage capitalism wincing at the class critique satire from director Bong Joon-ho really does feel so… metaphorical.

Trump goes after the Oscars. “And the winner is a movie from South Korea. What the hell was that all about? We’ve got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. And after all that they give them best movie of the year?” Says ‘Gone with the Wind’ (1939) should’ve won instead. — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) February 21, 2020

Gone With The Wind, which came out in 1939, already won eight Oscars including Best Picture about one hundred years ago, so it was understandably ineligible at this year’s ceremony. (Maybe his Treasury Secretary, the former Hollywood producer Steve Mnuchin, can help get this sorted out for next year?) Guess this means he won’t be watching the English-language series extension of Parasite on HBO, but Neon — the film’s distributor — is unbothered by Trump’s feedback, which they made clear in a tweet about his rant.