Photo: Rick Ross and D. Wade

NBA phenom Dwayne Wade is, undoubtedly, having a moment. From appearing on Ellen to talk candidly and supportively about his 12-year-old Zaya’s gender identity, to opening up about the birth of his daughter Kaavia via surrogate with wife Gabrielle Union on Watch What Happens Live!, Wade has been making the pop culture rounds in the best possible way. Naturally, the only way to capitalize on this incredibly momentum would be to… release a single which is precisely what Wade decided to do. On midnight February 21st, Wayde, who has an intimate documentary on his life made his rapping debut on the legendary Rick Ross’s single “Season Ticket Holder” inspired by Wade’s NBA legacy, now streaming on Tidal (yes, you need to re-download Tidal to listen to the song). D. Wade’s flow is not half bad! He takes it slow and lyrically sticks to the facts (his wife, his 3 championship rings, and his multiple Lamborghini’s, etc). See below if you also stan the newest rapping king, Dwayne Wade, by streaming his debut song.