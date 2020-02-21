Ed Helms, Randall Park, and NBC Promise to Tell You a True Story

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Hey, remember the gold standard of reenactment docudramas, Rescue 911, from the ‘90s? The one hosted by William Shatner? Okay, now imagine a show that’s kind of like that, but mixed with Drunk History, and no one ends up with a fence picket through their neck. Based on the Australian show True Story With Hamish & Andy, NBC’s new hybrid series True Story will feature hosts Ed Helms and Randall Park sitting down with “everyday Americans” as they recount a “most extraordinary and unbelievably true story.”

As their real-life tale unfolds, “a star-studded cast of comedians and actors” portray their story in “heightened, dramatized re-enactments of cinematic proportions.” Each hour-long episode will contain two episodes, and the network has yet to set a premiere date for its six-episode order. While NBC didn’t offer any teasers as to the content of the show’s first season, Hamish Blake, and Andy Lee’s Down Under version has featured, among other tales, an accidental food poisoning, a snake attack and, of course, a genital-related, dog-induced disaster.