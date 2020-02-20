Elizabeth Warren Ethering Bloomberg Is the Best Diss Track of 2020

Elizabeth Warren did not drive her 2012 Prius or whatever sensible fuel-efficient car she presumably owns to last night’s Democratic debate to play games. She came with an energy that’s best described by this Liz Warren x Nas “Ether” remix made by Twitter user @AyoTristan. Just as Nas before her would not lose to Jay-Z, Warren made it very clear that she would not be losing the Democratic primary to former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg. “I’d like to talk about who we’re running against: a billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians,” she said. “And no, I’m not talking about Donald Trump. I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg.” The imaginary rap-battle crowd goes wild. “Democrats are not going to win if we have a nominee who has a history of hiding his tax returns, of harassing women, and of supporting racist policies like redlining and stop and frisk,” she added, bodying him in just one sentence.

Warren took every possible opportunity to call out Bloomberg’s questionable history throughout last night’s debate. She already has a reputation as a cold-blooded killer on the debate stage. Last month, she confronted Bernie Sanders point-blank after the debate, saying “I think you called me a liar on national TV.” She does not shy away from beef. If Sanders has Cardi B backing him, Elizabeth Warren might have to get fellow queen of beefing, Nicki Minaj, on the phone.