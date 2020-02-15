Emerson, Lake & Palmer’s ‘Karn Evil 9’ Turning Into Film

Photo: Michael Putland/Getty Images

Huge win for the prog rock community. Emerson, Lake & Palmer’s half-hour epic “Karn Evil 9” is being turned into a sci-fi film, with the lyrics serving as the narrative’s overarching inspiration. Per Deadline, the movie will revolve around how “the annual ‘Karn Evil’ — a macabre rite of passage — is a young person’s once-in-a-lifetime chance to experience unbridled freedom, before subjugating themselves to the ruling class.” However, when these youngsters mysteriously stop returning from their Karn Evil experience, “fear drives a revolution to topple the status quo and the artificial intelligence discovered at its heart.” Carl Palmer, who’s the only surviving member of the band, hyped up the news on social media, also teasing that it may even set up a film “franchise.” And yet, Hollywood continues to remain silent about the power of Rush’s “2112,” where the Temples of Syrinx remains ripe for adaptation.