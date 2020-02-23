Where Has Savage Gigi Hadid Been Hiding in This Runway We Call Life?

Photo: Estrop/WireImage

Being a potential Harvey Weinstein juror can change you. Or, you know, if you see someone being a dick to your eternal on-off-again boyfriend on social media. Either way, model Gigi Hadid gave us a solid laugh this morning thanks to her Twitter response to Jake Paul (a YouTuber whose relevance is … complicated), who took it upon himself to insult Zayn Malik’s alleged recent diva behavior. “Almost had to clap up Zane from One Direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to fuck off for no reason when I was being nice to him,” Paul wrote. “Zane I know you’re reading this. Stop being angry cause you came home alone to ur big ass hotel room hahaha.” He added that Malik “started yelling and freaking the fuck out,” which, if we’re being honest, seems like a reasonable reaction to meeting either Paul brother.

almost had to clap up zane from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to fuck off for no reason when I was being nice to him.... zane ik you’re reading this... stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big ass hotel room hahaha — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 23, 2020

But yes, we’re here for Hadid. In a response that will inevitably inspire hundreds of cross-stitch pillowcases, the model channeled her inner Liz Warren x Nas diss track energy to read Paul his rights. “Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang with you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies,” she wrote. “Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed.”

Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed ... — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 23, 2020

Paul, who might actually be in bed, has yet to respond. Maybe that’s because he has bigger things to worry about, like his brother dating his ex-wife.