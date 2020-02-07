These Kids Today Aren’t Gonna Like Green Day’s New Album Billboard

Photo: JC Olivera/Getty Images

Green Day’s latest project, their thirteenth studio album called Father of All Motherfuckers, dropped today — as in Friday, February 7. The music might be amazing (we haven’t heard it yet!), but according to Twitter, the Father of All promotional album billboard sure reads like a list of prerequisites your uncle would post in the DJ booth before your cousin’s wedding.

“No Features,” the billboard declares, according to a photo the band tweeted this morning. “No Swedish Songwriters. No Trap Beats. 100% Pure Uncut Rock.” On the upside, at least you know not to buy this particular Green Day album to hear trap beats. On the downside, there is no way Green Day is going to apologize to Swedish superproducer Max Martin for this obvious slight. It’s okay though, Max. Use your sadness to write dozens upon dozens more hits.