Dev Patel’s Knives Are Out in The Green Knight Trailer

Dev Patel’s hotness is a truth universally acknowledged. In the trailer for The Green Knight, he is literally so hot his face bursts into flames. “In a time when honor was everything, when courage made kings …” begins the teaser for A24’s latest David Lowery drama, a medieval fantasy with heavy notes of malaise. Per the logline: “Sir Gawain (Patel), King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, embarks on a quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic green-skinned stranger.” Patel yields his sword (another knife out) against the green-skinned stranger, who is big and bad and looks like he’s been struck with Game of Thrones’ greyscale. The Green Knight also stars Alicia Vikander, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Barry Keoghan, and Joel Edgerton. See it in theaters this summer.

