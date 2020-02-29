While the Biebers have been the opposite of thriving during recent late-night appearances (Justin, my man, never rank your wife’s friends), Hailey swung by The Late Show last night with a charming story about what rekindled their romance after a brief separation: playing daredevil with her pearly whites and televising it. “Last time I was here,” she recalled about her 2018 appearance, “I did this little party trick where I opened a Corona bottle with my teeth, and the next morning after the interview had aired, I got a certain phone call from a certain someone. It was a little like, ‘Hey, how are you? I saw you on Jimmy Fallon last night. You were looking really good. I loved that trick that you did. I had no idea that you could do that. It was so cool.’ Cut to, I’m now married to that person.” Indeed, fast-forward a year and the duo were getting married on a plantation and dropping wife-guy anthems. “Yeah, so,” she added, “I feel like Jimmy gets a little credit for helping re-spark the romance, okay?” Too bad he wasn’t invited to the wedding.

