Sex Machine John Oates Says He’s Slept With ‘Thousands’ of Women

Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Oh, here he comes! Pretty literally. Watch out, girl. Wear protection. John Oates, of Hall & Oates and mustache fame, fondly recalled to the New York Post in a new interview that he had a legendary sex streak during the band’s heyday, culminating in a number of bed pals that he still can’t totally recall. “I’m sure it was thousands, I’ve lost track,” he admitted. “If you didn’t live through the ’70s and ’80s, if you weren’t a rockstar during that time, there’s no way you can comprehend what it was like. There were no cell phones and people taking pictures of everything you did. There was no social media.” Oates also insisted that these dalliances were “much more innocent” than we’d expect, thanks, in part, to his tour schedule helping make these sexy dreams come true. “I used to meet girls in various towns and sort of have a relationship,” he added. “I might see them and then see them six months later.” Sown wild oats, indeed.