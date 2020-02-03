Years after allowing cameras to step into the room (the stage) where it happens (the Richard Rodgers Theatre), Hamilton will be officially released as a film with its entire original cast. Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda announced the news on social media this afternoon, confirming that Disney will release the movie in theaters on October 15, 2021, and will utilize “live capture” technology for a more intimate viewing experience. Original stage director Thomas Kail, Michelle Williams’s new boo, also directed the filmed performance, which took place in June 2016. The venerable Hamilton original cast — which collectively took home 11 Tonys during their year of eligibility — includes Daveed Diggs, Phillipa Soo, Leslie Odom Jr., Christopher Jackson, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Anthony Ramos, and Okieriete Onaodowan, and the musical is still playing to sold-out crowds who have a lot of money to burn. Truly, how lucky we are to be alive right now. Or rather, in 17 months.
He Lives! The Hamilton Film Will Be Released in 2021
Photo: Joan Marcus