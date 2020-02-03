He Lives! The Hamilton Film Will Be Released in 2021

Photo: Joan Marcus

Years after allowing cameras to step into the room (the stage) where it happens (the Richard Rodgers Theatre), Hamilton will be officially released as a film with its entire original cast. Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda announced the news on social media this afternoon, confirming that Disney will release the movie in theaters on October 15, 2021, and will utilize “live capture” technology for a more intimate viewing experience. Original stage director Thomas Kail, Michelle Williams’s new boo, also directed the filmed performance, which took place in June 2016. The venerable Hamilton original cast — which collectively took home 11 Tonys during their year of eligibility — includes Daveed Diggs, Phillipa Soo, Leslie Odom Jr., Christopher Jackson, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Anthony Ramos, and Okieriete Onaodowan, and the musical is still playing to sold-out crowds who have a lot of money to burn. Truly, how lucky we are to be alive right now. Or rather, in 17 months.

Disney presents:

Hamilton.

With The Original Broadway Cast.

Filmed onstage at The Richard Rodgers Theatre.

In A Theater Near You.

October 15, 2021.#Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/z4ohfWXzi3 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 3, 2020