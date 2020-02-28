Flood Warning: Harry Styles’s ‘Falling’ Video Will Make You Sob

Why can’t Harry Styles drop on, like, a Sunday evening when we’re already curled into a mass of blankets, instead of a hopeful Friday morning? It’s not the time to sob, but the “Falling” music video does not care. Styles is stuck playing the piano (fingers adorned in massive gold rings, you know, casually) as a flood overtakes the room. Unable to move even as the water rises above his head, he keeps singing. Once the room fills up, gravity relaxes and Styles rises to the light, not not like a certain scene from The Shape of Water. (We already know Styles has a soft spot for fish.) “Falling” is Styles’s third music video for his recent album Fine Line, after “Lights Up” and “Adore You.” He’s embarking on the “Love on Tour” tour this spring and summer, then having his own little fright fest, Harryween, at Madison Square Garden in October. A Harry Styles for every season!

