After the tragic death of Love Island host Caroline Flack on Saturday, a spokesperson for the BRIT Awards confirmed to Sky News that Flack’s onetime boyfriend Harry Styles would perform as planned during Tuesday’s ceremony. The singer, who has yet to comment publicly on Flack’s death, wore a black ribbon on his suit for the red carpet, and the show began with a tribute from the ceremony’s host, Jack Whitehall. Whitehall called Flack a “kind and vibrant person with an infectious sense of fun.”

Harry Styles has just arrived at the #BRITs in a double-breasted Gucci FW20 suit with a lace bib collar, pearl necklace, and a black ribbon on his lapel intended to pay tribute to his former girlfriend Caroline Flack. pic.twitter.com/1CnofkpAeu — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) February 18, 2020

Later in the show, Styles gave an emotional performance of his ballad “Falling” in a delicate white lace jumpsuit styled with gloves and pearls, as the stage appeared to flood with water pouring out of the piano. We’re flooded too. Styles was nominated for Best British Solo Artist, which went to Stormzy, and British Album of the Year, which went to Dave.