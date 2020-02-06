Hayley Williams Is Finally Out of the Woods in Her Video for ‘Cinnamon’

If each of the videos for Hayley Williams’s new songs exists in a shared universe, she’s gone from running naked in the woods and being pursued through a dark house, to being clothed in the woods and turning into a bird in a bright house, and now, for her latest solo single, she is safely out of the woods but being chased once again. It’s a harrowing time for Hayley! “Cinnamon” is the most overtly pop song of the new material — it’s a little faster, a little dancier — she’s given us so far, all of which has been … really great. In his review of her first song, “Simmer,” Vulture’s Craig Jenkins said her solo debut was “worth the 15 year wait,” and after three sample tracks that is really just being reaffirmed. Will Williams finally move onto new environs and stop being chased by her fourth video? Let’s find out together.

