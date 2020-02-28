Hilary Duff Just Point-Blank Asks Disney+ to Let Lizzie McGuire Move to Hulu

Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images

Now that High Fidelity and Love, Simon have slipped the PG reigns of Disney+, Hilary Duff is hoping the Lizzie McGuire revival, too, can explore more adult themes. But rather than continue to publicly grouse about the family friendly constraints Disney’s streaming platform has reportedly put on her reboot, like she did earlier this week, series star Duff has decided to go ahead and ask nicely for what she wants: Disney+, please let Lizzie McGuire go over to Hulu, or really any platform that will allow a fictional 30-year-old woman to live her best life.

“Was incredibly excited to launch ‘Lizzie’ on D+ and my passion remains!,” the Younger actress wrote in an Instagram post Friday. “However, I feel a huge responsibility to honor the fans’ relationship with LIZZIE who, like me, grew up seeing themselves in her. I’d be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30-year-old’s journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating.”

“It’s important to me that just as her experiences as a preteen/teenager navigating life were authentic, her next chapters are equally as real and relatable,” continued Duff. “It would be a dream if Disney would let us move the show to Hulu, if they were interested, and I could bring this beloved character to life again.”