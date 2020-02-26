Hilary Duff Photo: E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Our collective nostalgia nightmare occurred earlier this year when, a few months into filming the Lizzie McGuire revival for Disney+, all hell broke loose: The show’s original creator and showrunner, Terri Minsky, unexpectedly quit the revival, with the streaming service stating that “we need to move in a different creative direction and put a new lens on the series” after two episodes were shot. It was all very vague and sad for Gordo worshippers around the world (or dare we say, a parallel universe where that punk Paolo was never exposed), but now, Hilary Duff is reading the riot act to her corporate overlords. On Instagram Stories, Duff screenshotted a recent news story about the Love, Simon television show moving from Disney+ to Hulu, as the “adult themes” were deemed not a good fit for the “family friendly” streaming service. “Sounds familiar,” she wrote above the circled headline. We haven’t seen Lizzie this incensed since she wanted a bra.

Production for Lizzie McGuire was recently put on hold in order to ‘move in a different creative direction’ after its creator Terri Minsky quit the show, just two episodes in. pic.twitter.com/Mmv8xtk3MU — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 26, 2020

Disney+ teased a sliver of Lizzie McGuire footage in late 2019, and the premise had also already been revealed to viewers: Now in her 30s, our heroine is living in Brooklyn with a handsome chef fiancé, and she’s thriving in her dream job as an interior-design apprentice. However, a series of events unfold that “force” her out of New York City and back to Los Angeles. Original cast members Robert Carradine, Hallie Todd, Jake Thomas, and Adam Lamberg were set to reprise their roles. “Now, stepping into the role as a 30-year-old trying to navigate life is equally interesting,” Duff previously told us about returning to the character. “Or more specifically, waking up on your 30th birthday and thinking, This isn’t how I planned this to look, what do I do now? That’s an interesting story to me, and that’s a good journey I want to go on with everyone again who was there for her preteen years.”

