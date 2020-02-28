Hillary Clinton Is Starting a Podcast, Just Like Everyone Else You Know

Photo: Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Watch out, Michael Barbaro: Per Politico, Hillary Clinton is entering the podcast game. The former secretary of State, First Lady, and 2016 presidential candidate’s audio program is set to launch in late spring, strategically positioning the career politician to comment on the chaos of the 2020 election. Clinton’s show will be produced by iHeartMedia, the audio corporation behind shows like Will Ferrell’s The Ron Burgundy Podcast and Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend. Clinton was inspired by her conversation on Conan’s podcast, which struck her as more meaningful than short TV and radio promotional gigs. She also enjoyed the lengthy conversation she had on air with radio icon Howard Stern.

Clinton’s new show will seek to emulate the casual, “relaxed” environment of Stern’s show, offering conversations with various world leaders and celebrities, Politico reports. Every sports guy and 20-something in Bushwick has a podcast, why shouldn’t Hillary Clinton have one, too?